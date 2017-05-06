Dakereon Joyner locked in with final 2 schools

Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High has set his final two schools with announcement of his decision a month away.
Joyner is down to South Carolina and N.C. State, he revealed Saturday via his Twitter account.
Joyner earlier this week told Phil Kornblut that he has made his college decision and has told the schools of his pick. He plans to publicly reveal that choice on Father’s Day.
“I do know,” Joyner told Kornblut. “I guess, whenever you know, you just know. I just knew and it was kind of getting kind of stressful coming down to it. They were really excited. Coach smiled a lot. He was happy, I guess. I’m definitely at peace, a lot less stress.”
2kings... Permanent Final 2 ✍ Thank you! Please respect my decision S/O to @gregoryediting for the video ‼️ #BLESSUP #June18th pic.twitter.com/Ditm1x42iE— Kereon Joyner (@Cant_StopCinco) May 6, 2017
Comments