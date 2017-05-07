Photos: South Carolina commits, targets at Opening regional in Charlotte

Class of 2018 quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester High at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 wide receiver and South Carolina commitment Darius Rush of CE Murray High at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby High (NC) at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 defensive lineman Rick Sandidge of Concord, NC, at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 defensive back Steven Gilmore of South Pointe High at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 tight end Gavin Schoenwald of Brentwood, Tenn., at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 athlete Bryce Thompson of Dutch Fork High at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 offensive lineman and South Carolina commitment Hank Manos of Chapin High at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 defensive back Jaycee Horn of Alpharetta, Ga., at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 defensive end KJ Henry of Clemmons, NC, at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2018 defensive back Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
Class of 2019 offensive lineman Warren McClendon of Brunswick, Ga., at The Opening regional in Charlotte on Sunday.
