Joyner happy to get commitment (a silent one) behind him

Dakereon Joyner can see the light at the end of the tunnel as it relates to the recruiting process, and that makes him smile.
The class of 2018 quarterback from Fort Dorchester High named South Carolina and N.C. State as his final two schools over the weekend, with a public decision coming on Father’s Day.
“At those two schools I really feel at home,” Joyner said Sunday as he competed in The Opening regional in Charlotte. “One is South Carolina and one is in North Carolina, but I still feel at home. I love the coaching staffs and my chances of playing early.”
Joyner was the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina last season after passing for 3,642 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushing for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He was offered by the previous USC coach staff after his eighth-grade year, and Will Muschamp and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper maintained pursuit of the in-state prospect.
“At first it was fun but then it got pretty hectic,” he said. “That’s why I made my decision and told the coaches where I wanted to go and told them I was committed. I just want to keep it silent until Father’s Day.”
Joyner chose Father’s Day as the day for his announcement as a way to honor his late father.
He spent Sunday with more than 350 high school athletes at the Nike-organized Opening regional combine. Joyner was one of 33 to receive a Nike rating above 100, a measure that grades a prospect’s athleticism.
He said he especially enjoyed competing with quarterbacks that included Trevor Lawrence (Clemson commit), Emory Jones (Ohio State) and Joey Gatewood (Auburn).
“Some of the best are out here. I’m just learning from them,” Joyner said. “We’re learning from each other, picking up different strategies and enjoying ourselves.”
Joyner now sets his sights on his final spring practice with Fort Dorchester. Once his junior year of high school wraps up, he’ll be closer to his June 18 announcement.
The coaching staffs, fan base and where he fits in the with offense were all factors in his decision.
“It’s relationships more than anything,” Joyner said. “If you have a relationship with a coach, you know what it’s going to be like when you get there.”
Comments