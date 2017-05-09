As Dax Hollifield looks to future, it’s the Gamecocks’ offense that has his attention

South Carolina checks boxes that are important to linebacker Dax Hollifield of Shelby, N.C., as he navigates the recruiting process.
Close to home: Check. An opportunity to play early: Check. A program he believes will win: Check.
There’s an extra factor that has Hollifield intrigued with Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks: Jake Bentley.
“Muschamp finally has a quarterback, I’d say, and he’s going to do something good with that,” Hollifield said. “He’s always had a defense, but he has a quarterback now.”
In seven games in Muschamp’s first season at USC in 2016, Bentley threw for 1,420 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 65.8 percent of his passes. South Carolina went 4-3 in that stretch after starting the season 2-4.
Bentley was 32-of-43 passing for 390 yards and three scores, all career bests, in the bowl game against South Florida.
“You have to have both sides of the ball to win, a good offense and a good defense,” Hollifield said. “They think they’re going to be good, and I think they’re going to be good.”
He has stated a top list of USC, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Stanford and Notre Dame. Hollifield has singled out USC, Virginia Tech and North Carolina.
“I honestly think it changes day to day. I think he’s wide open,” Shelby High coach Lance Ware said. Recruiters from USC, North Carolina, LSU, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Stanford, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wake Forest have been to see Hollifield. “He may have narrowed it down from that list, but to me he’s the same with all of them. I think he’s wide open at this point.”
Hollifield on Sunday participated (wearing a pair of UNC gloves) with more than 350 high school athletes at the Nike-organized Opening regional combine.
He has visited most, if not all, of his favorites, with USC, Virginia Tech and North Carolina hosting him multiple times. He visited USC April 29 for the Spurs Up cookout.
USC has made a concerted effort with Hollifield, entertaining him on campus as much as possible and scouting him at every opportunity, including a recent conference track meet. The Gamecocks, including linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler and lead recruiter Bobby Bentley, have built a strong relationship.
“I think that’s one of the strongest things with South Carolina is the relationship with Coach Muschamp and Coach Hutzler, and of course Coach Bentley,” Ware said. “He enjoyed his time down there (April 29) like he always has. I think he’s excited about the style they coach and the reputation Coach Muschamp has defensively. I haven’t heard anything negatively.”
Hollifield is set to visit Stanford May 20, his coach said, and Notre Dame wants him to visit in early June.
Despite all the recruiting activity, Ware said Hollifield has yet to set a date or establish a timeline on a decision.
“I think South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech have been on him the longest and then some of the other schools have come in and he’s given them the opportunity to get in front of them, too,” the coach said. “I would not anticipate it even this summer. I think he’s going to take his five official visits during the season.”
Hollifield also could not pinpoint when a decision might come.
“It depends. I wish I could do it today but I can’t because I don’t know where I’m going,” he said.
Ware said the team that lands Hollifield will be getting an outstanding player and student.
“He’s everything you want. That’s why they are all coming by,” Ware said. “He’s a 4.0 student, leader, hardest worker in the building. He checks all the boxes.”
