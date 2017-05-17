Gamecocks not in tailback Master Teague’s Top 3 list

Running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., released his top three schools on Wednesday, and it does not include the Gamecocks.
Teague’s final group includes Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee, in no order.
The Gamecocks and lead recruiter Bobby Bentley had been heavily involved with Teague throughout the process, and at one point Teague was trending to USC in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions. He is now forecast to pick either Auburn or Georgia.
As a junior at Blackman High, he ran for 2,031 yards and 24 touchdowns.
South Carolina has one tailback committed for the 2018 class: Deshaun Fenwick of Bradenton, Fla.
This is our top 3. After this announcement we will go silent for a time except w/ coaches & in-person questions. Thanks for understanding. pic.twitter.com/IkBsJzvAWr— Corey & Emily Teague (@DrCoreyMTeague) May 17, 2017
