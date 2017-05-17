Master Teague
Master Teague 247Sports
Master Teague 247Sports

USC Recruiting

May 17, 2017 4:44 PM

Gamecocks not in tailback Master Teague’s Top 3 list

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Running back Master Teague III of Murfreesboro, Tenn., released his top three schools on Wednesday, and it does not include the Gamecocks.

Teague’s final group includes Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee, in no order.

The Gamecocks and lead recruiter Bobby Bentley had been heavily involved with Teague throughout the process, and at one point Teague was trending to USC in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions. He is now forecast to pick either Auburn or Georgia.

As a junior at Blackman High, he ran for 2,031 yards and 24 touchdowns.

South Carolina has one tailback committed for the 2018 class: Deshaun Fenwick of Bradenton, Fla.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards'

Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards' 1:02

Dax Hollifield: 'When I hit people, they go backwards'
Look: USC QB target Dakereon Joyner at The Opening regional 1:22

Look: USC QB target Dakereon Joyner at The Opening regional
Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 0:52

Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience

View More Video

Sports Videos