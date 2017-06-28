In-state QB ‘felt he was wanted’ by South Carolina

As Darius Douglas watched his friends sign with colleges in February, a part of him wondered about his choice.
These were the Berkeley High School quarterback’s friends, people he’d played with or against at various times. These were peers he felt were at his level.
They were signing National Letters of Intent, having their futures celebrated. He wasn’t part of it.
“It was kind of like a jealous moment for me,” Douglas said. “Not really jealous, but I was happy for them, but it was kind of one of those moments like, ‘Well, man, if they’re signing, I might as well sign too.’ ”
“It was like, ‘OK, we all are on the same level of play and we all are as confident as good as we are. We all should be settling somewhere.” And they were all signing, but I don’t have anywhere to sign. It just kind of motivated me.”
Instead, Douglas was chasing something else, a plan he’d hatched with former teammate Israel Mukuamu at a University of South Carolina camp the previous summer. He was impressed by the tour, liked the environment and told his friend he might just walk on.
The summer wore on and he got offers from smaller schools, but not much materialized from FBS options. All the while he, his family and his coaches were reaching out, working those lines of communication and setting things up for him to become a Gamecock.
“It was really stressful,” Douglas said. “It was a lot of times where like I’d say it and I think it to myself, ‘Is this really what you want to do?’ I once read a quote and it said, ‘If your dreams don’t scare you, you’re not dreaming big enough.’ And I knew I was dreaming the right dream because it was actually scaring me to work harder and actually achieve that dream.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound passer will join a Gamecocks quarterback room with only three scholarship passers: starter Jake Bentley, freshman Jay Urich and veteran backup Michael Scarnecchia. As a senior at Berkeley, he threw for 2,112 yards and 28 touchdowns, to go with 760 yards rushing and 13 scores. He helped turn around the Stags from a 4-7 season to 9-3 last year.
That turnaround in some ways could prepare him for the adversity of his next step. Berkeley had slipped since its heyday under Jerry Brown and a solid 2014 gave way to a 2015 in which then-coach Jeff Cruce decided to stop punting, leading to a sub-.500 campaign despite a Douglas-led offense averaging 34.6 points per game.
Cruce was out and Randy Robinson stepped in. Douglas immediately caught his attention.
“He was looking for somebody to take charge of the program when I was hired,” Robinson said. “Obviously they had struggled in football. Front row at the team meeting. Front row at the senior meeting. Never took his eyes off of me. He wanted somebody to believe in. We added a little bit of a structure to the program to help him get it going.”
The coach praised his quarterback off the field, pointing out that he was a Beta Club member and leader at the school. He also called Douglas a true dual-threat player.
Robinson admitted there was some frustration getting into the recruiting process a little late. There was an offer from S.C. State and interest from N.C. A&T and Presbyterian. Several times smaller schools came back with offers, trying to put together a financial package.
“You want to be wanted,” Robinson said. “But from the time we won the 7-on-7 up there, this summer, I really felt he was wanted at Carolina.”
The relationship with Gamecocks offensive coordinator Kurt Roper was good. (The coach wanted to get Douglas on a throwing regiment before he enrolled). Douglas said he talked to former walk-on QB Perry Orth when he announced and had planned to talk to former Berkeley star Bruce Ellington about his own process.
Several around the school praised the kind of kid Douglas was. At no point was that more clear than when principal Steven Steele was telling someone about Douglas as the quarterback made his way toward the Stags’ locker room. Steele described him as a good kid, respectful to teachers, liked across campus, a model student in many ways.
Then as Steele looked up, he said something to the effect of, “Here he comes now, on that golf cart.”
Then a pause.
“That’s my golf cart.”
Not every principal is happy to see a student rolling across campus on a golf cart at all, let alone his own. But Steele seemed nonplussed but it.
The life of a walk-on passer has some challenges, being part of a tight room but also gunning to take a job that scholarship players expect to hold. With that looming, he didn’t waiver, knowing that as friends signed in February, he had his own path to follow.
“Once I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it,” Douglas said. “And I just made sure that if that was going to be my plan, I was going to stick to it. I wasn’t going to back out of it.”
Comments