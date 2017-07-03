Report: Xavier Thomas still hearing from South Carolina coaches

Xavier Thomas, the No. 2 recruit in the country, committed to Clemson over South Carolina, and despite him saying his commitment is firm, the Gamecocks coaches haven’t stopped reaching out.
The dynamic defensive end told SECCountry and TigerNet at The Opening in Oregon that South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson contact him about once a week. They try to deliver a simple message.
“Just that they’re still there,” Thomas said. “It’s still early in the process. I don’t go to college until January. I kind of lay off on it, because I’m really solid on my commitment.”
The two websites ran different versions of the quote as to if he contacts the coaches back.
Thomas said he won’t visit South Carolina as to not create an unnecessary “ruckus.” USC QB commit Dakereon Joyner said he made a goal of flipping Thomas, but the defensive end has resisted thus far.
“I tell Clemson fans all the time, they don’t have nothing to worry about,” Thomas said. “Dakereon, I’ve been close with him since my ninth grade year, so it’s all been fun with, so of course I’m going to tease him a little bit, but other than that, I’m not going to flip.”
Thomas starred at Wilson High School in Florence but will play his senior season at powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.
Comments