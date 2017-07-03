Report: Xavier Thomas still hearing from South Carolina coaches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Gamecocks in mix for Ridge View's Malcolm Wilson Pause 1:30 Berkeley QB Darius Douglas ready to walk-on with Gamecocks 0:49 Joyner honors late father: 'He's proud of me' 1:03 Muschamp, USC staff made Joyner a priority from the start 2:50 Dakereon Joyner breaks down commitment to Gamecocks 2:00 Reaction: Gamecocks getting confident player in Dakereon Joyner 3:16 SpursUp Highlights: Lugoff-Elgin OL Wyatt Campbell 0:52 USC commit RJ Roderick felt comfortable with Gamecocks staff 1:34 Gamecock commit Darius Rush eyes spot on Shrine Bowl roster 0:45 Irmo's Trajan Jeffcoat camps with Gamecocks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains why the spring and summer months are important to the Gamecocks' recruiting.