Gamecock target Dorian Gerald sets decision date

South Carolina target Dorian Gerald appears close to making his college decision.
Gerald, a junior college defensive end originally from Florence, said he hopes to announce his college choice Thursday.
“That’s the plan,” Gerald said Tuesday afternoon.
Gerald’s final five schools are South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Florida and LSU.
He visited the Gamecocks and Vols last month before heading back to school at College of the Canyons in California.
Gerald, 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end, has one more season at junior college. He will graduate in December. 247Sports ranks him the No. 2 strong side defensive end and No. 11 junior college prospect overall.
“It was everything I expected it to be,” Gerald told Phil Kornblut after his USC visit. “We talked about me coming in and playing. They think I have the skill set to come in and make the impact they want. We went over everything from an academics standpoint. The football part is the easy part. We talked about football, of course, but we really talked about the plans for coming in and graduating.”
Last season, Gerald led College of the Canyons and the conference with 12 sacks and was second on the team with 54 tackles, including 24 for loss. He was a first-team all-Southern California Football Association selection.
Gerald had 13 sacks his senior year at West Florence and was a North-South game selection.
