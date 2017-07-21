Gamecocks offer local receiver

Ronnie Jamison picked up an offer he was looking for Friday.
South Carolina offered the former Irmo standout after he attended a camp there Friday.
USC was Jamison’s first power five offer. Some of his others include Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Arkansas State, Idaho and Southeast Missouri.
“It meant everything,” Jamison said of the offer. “USC is definitely at the top of the list now. The relationship I have with (receivers coach) Bryan McClendon is great.”
Jamison said there is a chance he could commit to USC over the weekend but wanted to talk things over with his family. He also is hearing from Kentucky.
Jamison, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, is entering his second season at Highland Community College in Kansas. Last season, he caught 17 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
As a senior at Irmo, Jamison caught 35 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
