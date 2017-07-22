Highlights: Jesus Gibbs, South Carolina O-line commitment

Gamecocks commit Ahdarrious Gee highlights
Gamecocks commit Tyquan Johnson highlights
Safety Trey Dean of Hampton, Ga., explains what matters to him in the recruiting process.
Jericole Hellems, from St. Louis, Missouri, discusses interest from South Carolina coaching staff.
Highly touted basketball recruit Zion Williamson gives an update on his recruiting and where he might take some of his official visits
Christian Brown, the top basketball recruit in South Carolina for 2019, opens up about being recruited by the Gamecocks.
What Jabari Ellis, from Lake Marion and Georgia Military College, expects when he joins the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.
JUCO defensive lineman Jabari Ellis announces his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks football team.
Junior college defensive lineman Jabari Ellis, originally from Lake Marion High and now at Georgia Military College, has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.
Running back Lavonte Valentine of Melbourne, Fla., has committed to South Carolina for the 2018 class.
Ridge View junior Malcolm Wilson discusses being offered by both in-state schools South Carolina and Clemson.
Berkeley High School QB Darius Douglas fell for South Carolina Gamecocks football last summer and will walk-on with Will Muschamp's team.
Phil Kornblut breaks down why Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner picked Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
South Carolina quarterback commit Dakereon Joyner talks about his late father on Father's Day when he joined Gamecocks football.
Will Muschamp and the South Carolina football staff made Dakereon Joyner a priority throughout the process.