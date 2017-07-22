Gamecocks commit Ahdarrious Gee highlights
Gamecocks commit Ahdarrious Gee highlights

USC Recruiting

July 22, 2017 5:40 PM

South Carolina picks up first commitment for 2019

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina’s coaching staff is still in the process of assembling the 2018 football class.

But that didn’t mean they couldn’t get things started for 2019.

Ahdarrious Gee, out of Georgia’s Crisp County High School became the Gamecocks’ second commitment on Saturday. He joined 2018 offensive lineman Jesus Gibbs as Saturday pledges.

Gee, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker, reportedly has offers from Kentucky and Auburn.

USC has a pair of scholarship seniors linebackers for 2017, but no juniors and online one sophomore.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gamecocks commit Ahdarrious Gee highlights

View More Video