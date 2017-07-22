South Carolina picks up first commitment for 2019

South Carolina’s coaching staff is still in the process of assembling the 2018 football class.
But that didn’t mean they couldn’t get things started for 2019.
Ahdarrious Gee, out of Georgia’s Crisp County High School became the Gamecocks’ second commitment on Saturday. He joined 2018 offensive lineman Jesus Gibbs as Saturday pledges.
Blessed to say I've committed to the university of South Carolina ❤️‼️ (Respect my decision)#Spursup #wecocky pic.twitter.com/tQQs9sXMIo— Ahdarrious (@AhdarriousG) July 22, 2017
Gee, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker, reportedly has offers from Kentucky and Auburn.
USC has a pair of scholarship seniors linebackers for 2017, but no juniors and online one sophomore.
