South Carolina adds local talent for 2018 class

It didn’t take Ronnie Jamison long to make a decision.
After being offered by South Carolina on Friday, the Irmo native and Highland Community College receiver committed to the Gamecocks on Sunday. Jamison is the 15th member of 2018 following three commitments on Saturday.
A basic cause, or origin of something, aka Roots. My Roots were made in a Sandstorm I'm committed to The UNIVERSITY of SOUTH CAROLINA‼️ pic.twitter.com/Q5Tjr9Q2Tz— Ronald Holli-Jamison (@Ron1Holi_Jami) July 23, 2017
Jamison is the third receiver in the class, joining C.E. Murray’s Darius Rush and Screven County (Ga.) Tyquan Johnson.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at USC,” Jamison said. “Coach Muschamp said I could make an impact on the team and I have had a great relationship with coach McClendon. I never thought I would commit this early but South Carolina always has been my school and now I can concentrate just on football this year.”
Jamison’s other offers included Coastal Carolina, Georgia State Arkansas State, Idaho and Southeast Missouri. He said he hopes to enroll in January but said it might be until the summer depending if he could get a few things worked out.
Jamison wasn’t recruited by USC coming out of Irmo and wasn’t ranked on any of the 247Sports rankings but is something the Gamecocks’ staff has been watching.
Jamison has been in contact with the Gamecocks’ coaching staff over the past two months. He attended a USC camp Friday, recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and 4.47 in the 40-yard dash.
At Irmo, Jamison did a little bit of everything from playing quarterback to running back and receiver. As a senior Jamison caught 35 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns.
But once he arrived at Highland, he played solely at receiver and on special teams.
Jamison, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he caught 17 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
“My grandma always pushed me to be a receiver. Last year was my first year at playing receiver and I feel like it helps my game, just playing one position,” Jamison said. “And I know when I get to USC, coach McClendon and the coaches will help me and develop me even more.”
Comments