More Videos

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other 2:09

Hammond coach Erik Kimrey pregame speech: Play for each other

Pause
What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 0:32

Hurricane Irma: Latest track forecast, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma 1:06

DHEC inspects dam safety in advance of Hurricane Irma

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri 1:33

TJ Brunson, USC defense prepare for Missouri

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out. 1:46

Former Rep. Jim Merrill gets 29 charges dismissed if he... Prosecutor lays it out.

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma 1:12

State of emergency declared in Richland County ahead of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma: How is the traffic from Charleston to Columbia? 1:01

Hurricane Irma: How is the traffic from Charleston to Columbia?

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show 2:59

Game preview: South Carolina, Missouri offenses could put on a show

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

  • Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

    Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target Channing Tindall gives a recruiting update and discusses his team's 4-0 start.

Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target Channing Tindall gives a recruiting update and discusses his team's 4-0 start. lbezjak@thestate.com
Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target Channing Tindall gives a recruiting update and discusses his team's 4-0 start. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Channing Tindall’s recruiting nearing homestretch

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 2:27 AM

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall still plans to announce his college choice this month and has narrowed his list down to two schools.

Tindall, a South Carolina target, said he will announce those two schools Sept. 10 and then make official visits to both of them. After he takes his visits, then he will make his college choice known.

In addition to the Gamecocks, he also is considering Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Florida State.

“I could just tell you I am committing this month,” Tindall said Thursday after the 51-34 win over Sumter. “That’s the only thing I am going to say right now.”

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler attended last week’s game against Richland Northeast. Auburn linebacker coach Travis Williams, who played at Spring Valley and Georgia linebackers coach Glenn Schumann were there at Thursday’s game, which was moved up a day because of Hurricane Irma.

Tindall attended South Carolina’s opener against North Carolina State in Charlotte, N.C., and plans to be at USC’s home opener against Kentucky on Sept. 17. He said he was really paying attention to USC’s defense and was impressed with the play of former Richland Northeast standout T.J. Brunson, who had 16 tackles in his first start.

“I was really watching the linebackers the whole time to be honest with you,” Tindall said. “They stepped up and are looking pretty good.”

247Sports composite rankings have Tindall as No. 2 prospect in the state and fifth nationally at linebacker. He is off to a strong start to his senior season and entered Thursday’s game leading the team with 35 tackles.

Spring Valley is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2013. The Vikings are ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A and No. 1 in The State’s Midlands Top 10 poll.

“I feel wonderful man. It’s my senior year, got underclassmen doing what they are supposed to do, got our juniors what they are supposed to do. We are really brothers,” Tindall said. “We’ve been going through this, running up these stadium seats almost every single week. I’m just proud. I just really love these boys. We always come together.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

View More Video