Channing Tindall’s recruiting nearing homestretch

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall still plans to announce his college choice this month and has narrowed his list down to two schools.
Tindall, a South Carolina target, said he will announce those two schools Sept. 10 and then make official visits to both of them. After he takes his visits, then he will make his college choice known.
In addition to the Gamecocks, he also is considering Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Florida State.
“I could just tell you I am committing this month,” Tindall said Thursday after the 51-34 win over Sumter. “That’s the only thing I am going to say right now.”
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler attended last week’s game against Richland Northeast. Auburn linebacker coach Travis Williams, who played at Spring Valley and Georgia linebackers coach Glenn Schumann were there at Thursday’s game, which was moved up a day because of Hurricane Irma.
Tindall attended South Carolina’s opener against North Carolina State in Charlotte, N.C., and plans to be at USC’s home opener against Kentucky on Sept. 17. He said he was really paying attention to USC’s defense and was impressed with the play of former Richland Northeast standout T.J. Brunson, who had 16 tackles in his first start.
“I was really watching the linebackers the whole time to be honest with you,” Tindall said. “They stepped up and are looking pretty good.”
247Sports composite rankings have Tindall as No. 2 prospect in the state and fifth nationally at linebacker. He is off to a strong start to his senior season and entered Thursday’s game leading the team with 35 tackles.
Spring Valley is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2013. The Vikings are ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A and No. 1 in The State’s Midlands Top 10 poll.
“I feel wonderful man. It’s my senior year, got underclassmen doing what they are supposed to do, got our juniors what they are supposed to do. We are really brothers,” Tindall said. “We’ve been going through this, running up these stadium seats almost every single week. I’m just proud. I just really love these boys. We always come together.”
