Channing Tindall pushes college decision back because of Hurricane Irma

Channing Tindall is pushing his recruiting timeline back a little bit because of Hurricane Irma.

The Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target planned to announce Sunday the two schools he would be making official visits to but decided against it because of hurricane about to hit the state of Florida.

Florida State, one of the schools Tindall is considering, already has canceled classes for the upcoming week.

“I have built great relationships with coaches in Florida and due to the current state of conditions down there, my heart will not let me focus on football while people are working to secure their families,” Tindall posted on Twitter. “..Gator Nation and Tomahawk Nation, you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Tindall said Thursday he wanted to take his two official visits this month and announce his choice after that. Because of the delay, he won’t be announcing his college decision at the end of the month as previously planned

Tindall also is considering Florida, Georgia and Auburn in addition to USC and FSU.

247Sports composite rankings have Tindall as No. 2 prospect in the state and fifth nationally at linebacker. He and the Vikings are off to a strong start this year with a 4-0 record.

Tindall had 16 tackles, including a forced fumble Thursday against Sumter and has 52 tackles through four games this season.