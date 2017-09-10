Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall announced Sunday he will not be announcing his college decision this month.
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall announced Sunday he will not be announcing his college decision this month. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall announced Sunday he will not be announcing his college decision this month. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Channing Tindall pushes college decision back because of Hurricane Irma

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 2:03 PM

Channing Tindall is pushing his recruiting timeline back a little bit because of Hurricane Irma.

The Spring Valley linebacker and South Carolina target planned to announce Sunday the two schools he would be making official visits to but decided against it because of hurricane about to hit the state of Florida.

Florida State, one of the schools Tindall is considering, already has canceled classes for the upcoming week.

“I have built great relationships with coaches in Florida and due to the current state of conditions down there, my heart will not let me focus on football while people are working to secure their families,” Tindall posted on Twitter. “..Gator Nation and Tomahawk Nation, you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Tindall said Thursday he wanted to take his two official visits this month and announce his choice after that. Because of the delay, he won’t be announcing his college decision at the end of the month as previously planned

Tindall also is considering Florida, Georgia and Auburn in addition to USC and FSU.

247Sports composite rankings have Tindall as No. 2 prospect in the state and fifth nationally at linebacker. He and the Vikings are off to a strong start this year with a 4-0 record.

Tindall had 16 tackles, including a forced fumble Thursday against Sumter and has 52 tackles through four games this season.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now
Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall 1:22

Highlights: Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall
Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos 1:14

Highlights: South Carolina commit Hank Manos

View More Video