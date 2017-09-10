Swansea High School basketball player Danae McNeal
USC Recruiting

Gamecocks offer Swansea junior guard

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 10, 2017 05:28 PM

UPDATED September 10, 2017 08:37 PM

Swansea junior Danae McNeal picked up an offer from defending national champion South Carolina.

McNeal is one of the state’s top prospects for Class of 2019 and was the Class 3A Player of the Year last season. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 stealsin helping the Tigers to an unbeaten regular season and No. 1 ranking in Class 3A.

McNeal, who has been on varsity since the seventh grade, is a two-time all-state selection. She also has offers from Clemson and Old Dominion.

