Gamecocks among top 5 with best chance to land Zion, recruiting analysts say

Zion Williamson gives update on his recruiting Highly touted basketball recruit Zion Williamson gives an update on his recruiting and where he might take some of his official visits Highly touted basketball recruit Zion Williamson gives an update on his recruiting and where he might take some of his official visits lbezjak@thestate.com

