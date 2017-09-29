South Carolina running back commit thankful for his relocation to Florida

0:39 For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out Pause

1:09 Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

1:29 Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

2:52 Highlights: South Pointe defeats Ridge View, 56-19

1:25 Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

1:04 Daniel Fennell poised for expanded role in USC defense

2:48 Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?