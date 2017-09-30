Sun Valley QB Sam Howell
Sun Valley QB Sam Howell David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer
Sun Valley QB Sam Howell David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

USC Recruiting

Gamecocks offer NC quarterback

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

September 30, 2017 7:12 PM

South Carolina has offered Class of 2019 quarterback Sam Howell.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder plays for Sun Valley High in Monroe, NC, just east of Charlotte. He reported the offer via Twitter.

Howell is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and has offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, NC State and UNC, among others.

According to MaxPreps, the junior in five games this season has 1,139 yards passing (81-of-146) with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 652 yards rushing and 10 more scores on the ground.

He’s the third QB offer for USC in the 2019 class, joining Garrett Shrader of Charlotte and Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out 0:39

For USC commit Deshaun Fenwick, football is his way out
Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits 1:27

Channing Tindall plans to take all of his official visits
Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now 2:43

Channing Tindall: I'm fighting between two schools right now

View More Video