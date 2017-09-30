Gamecocks offer NC quarterback

South Carolina has offered Class of 2019 quarterback Sam Howell.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder plays for Sun Valley High in Monroe, NC, just east of Charlotte. He reported the offer via Twitter.
Howell is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and has offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee, NC State and UNC, among others.
According to MaxPreps, the junior in five games this season has 1,139 yards passing (81-of-146) with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 652 yards rushing and 10 more scores on the ground.
He’s the third QB offer for USC in the 2019 class, joining Garrett Shrader of Charlotte and Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif.
Extremely thankful to say I have received an offer from the University of South Carolina!! #gococks pic.twitter.com/5cPYiAOyf9— Sam Howell (@Sam_Howell2) September 30, 2017
