Gamecock target KJ Henry sets annoucement date

Five-star defensive prospect KJ Henry announced the date of his college choice Saturday.
Henry will make his college decision Dec. 20 at West Forsyth High School. The date is the first day of the new early signing period.
South Carolina is one of five schools Henry is considering. His other choices are Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Virginia Tech.
Henry made an official visit to Georgia on Sept. 22 and has yet to schedule dates for official visits to South Carolina and Clemson.
The Under Armour All-American selection is No. 2 defensive end prospect in country and 13th overall, according to 247Sports. ESPN ranks Henry as the No. 5 prospect in country.
