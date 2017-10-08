More Videos

USC Recruiting

4 South Carolina commits selected to Shrine Bowl

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 2:09 PM

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner was one of four South Carolina commitments selected for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday.

Joyner was joined on the South Carolina roster by Chapin’s Hank Manos, Lugoff-Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell and C.E. Murray’s Darius Rush. The all-star game will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College and features the best high school senior football players in the Carolinas.

Joyner, a four-star prospect, is off to a strong start for the top-ranked Patriots. He has thrown for 1,160 yards and 17 TDs, including a 309-yard effort Friday against Wando. The senior also has rushed for 524 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Campbell and Manos are offensive linemen and ranked in the top 15 prospects in the state, according to 247Sports.

Rush, a receiver, was the first commit for USC in the Class of 2018. Through seven games this season, he has 32 catches for 478 yards and 12 touchdowns.

All four players plan to enroll in January at USC.

South Carolina football targets Rick Sandidge, Dax Hollifield, KJ Henry and Jovaughn Gwyn were all selected to NC squad of 2017 Shrine Bowl.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Player Pos. School

Eli Adams DE South Pointe

Alec Blackmon OL Newberry

Gunner Britton OL Conway

Kelijiha Brown DT Saluda

Wyatt Campbell OL Lugoff-Elgin

KD Canaty OL Northwestern

Austin Covan LS Dorman

Damion Daley DL Ridge View

Alex Deal OL Boiling Springs

Mataeo Durant RB McCormick

Tyler Gore WR/DB North Myrtle Beach

Sam Hartman QB Oceanside Collegiate

Adam Henderson DL Berea

Jackson Hutto OL Summerville

Trajan Jeffcoat LB Irmo

Khalid Jones LB Byrnes

Dakereon Joyner QB Fort Dorchester

Zion Keith DB Wilson

Derion Kendrick QB South Pointe

Hank Manos OL Chapin

Sokoya McDuffie DL South Florence

Jordan McFadden OL Dorman

Tre Moore DL Strom Thurmond

Raiqwon O’Neal OL/TE Conway

Jermaine Patterson WR Bluffton

Braylon Peterson DB T.L. Hanna

Sam Pinckney WR Greenwood

Chance Poore K/P Westside

Tyquan Porter DB Dillon

Tajh Reid-Stanley DB York

Cameron Rice RB Gaffney

Elijah Rodgers DB Blacksburg

Darius Rush WR C.E. Murray

Connor Shugart LB Spartanburg

Christopher Simon DL Crestwood

Dennis Smith WR Gaffney

Bradley Thompson OL Greer

Bryce Thompson WR Dutch Fork

Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley

Jake Venables LB Daniel

Nathan Walker LB Cross

Quavian White DB Greer

Justin Williams WR Fort Dorchester

Tyrek Williams LB Strom Thurmond

Head Coach: Dave Gutshall, Dorman

Assistants: Robin Bacon, Spring Valley; Bobby Carroll, York; John Dew Lake View; Kevin Farmer, Dorman; Doug Shaw, Palmetto; Shaun Wright, Cross

