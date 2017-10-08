4 South Carolina commits selected to Shrine Bowl

Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner was one of four South Carolina commitments selected for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday.
Joyner was joined on the South Carolina roster by Chapin’s Hank Manos, Lugoff-Elgin’s Wyatt Campbell and C.E. Murray’s Darius Rush. The all-star game will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College and features the best high school senior football players in the Carolinas.
Joyner, a four-star prospect, is off to a strong start for the top-ranked Patriots. He has thrown for 1,160 yards and 17 TDs, including a 309-yard effort Friday against Wando. The senior also has rushed for 524 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Campbell and Manos are offensive linemen and ranked in the top 15 prospects in the state, according to 247Sports.
Rush, a receiver, was the first commit for USC in the Class of 2018. Through seven games this season, he has 32 catches for 478 yards and 12 touchdowns.
All four players plan to enroll in January at USC.
South Carolina football targets Rick Sandidge, Dax Hollifield, KJ Henry and Jovaughn Gwyn were all selected to NC squad of 2017 Shrine Bowl.
Honored and thankful to be chosen to represent my state and my high school in the Shrine Bowl! #Blessed @ShrineBowlNCSC— Darius Rush (@dariusjrush) October 8, 2017
SC Shrine Bowl Roster
Player Pos. School
Eli Adams DE South Pointe
Alec Blackmon OL Newberry
Gunner Britton OL Conway
Kelijiha Brown DT Saluda
Wyatt Campbell OL Lugoff-Elgin
KD Canaty OL Northwestern
Austin Covan LS Dorman
Damion Daley DL Ridge View
Alex Deal OL Boiling Springs
Mataeo Durant RB McCormick
Tyler Gore WR/DB North Myrtle Beach
Sam Hartman QB Oceanside Collegiate
Adam Henderson DL Berea
Jackson Hutto OL Summerville
Trajan Jeffcoat LB Irmo
Khalid Jones LB Byrnes
Dakereon Joyner QB Fort Dorchester
Zion Keith DB Wilson
Derion Kendrick QB South Pointe
Hank Manos OL Chapin
Sokoya McDuffie DL South Florence
Jordan McFadden OL Dorman
Tre Moore DL Strom Thurmond
Raiqwon O’Neal OL/TE Conway
Jermaine Patterson WR Bluffton
Braylon Peterson DB T.L. Hanna
Sam Pinckney WR Greenwood
Chance Poore K/P Westside
Tyquan Porter DB Dillon
Tajh Reid-Stanley DB York
Cameron Rice RB Gaffney
Elijah Rodgers DB Blacksburg
Darius Rush WR C.E. Murray
Connor Shugart LB Spartanburg
Christopher Simon DL Crestwood
Dennis Smith WR Gaffney
Bradley Thompson OL Greer
Bryce Thompson WR Dutch Fork
Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley
Jake Venables LB Daniel
Nathan Walker LB Cross
Quavian White DB Greer
Justin Williams WR Fort Dorchester
Tyrek Williams LB Strom Thurmond
Head Coach: Dave Gutshall, Dorman
Assistants: Robin Bacon, Spring Valley; Bobby Carroll, York; John Dew Lake View; Kevin Farmer, Dorman; Doug Shaw, Palmetto; Shaun Wright, Cross
Comments