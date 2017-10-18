More Videos

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Pause
The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:29

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County 0:16

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

  • Josh Vann junior season highlights

    Junior season high school football highlights for Tucker High wide receiver Josh Vann.

Junior season high school football highlights for Tucker High wide receiver Josh Vann. Hudl
Junior season high school football highlights for Tucker High wide receiver Josh Vann. Hudl

USC Recruiting

USC’s highest-rated commitment is officially an All-American

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 1:03 PM

South Carolina wide receiver commitment Josh Vann is officially an All-American.

Vann, from Tucker High in Tucker, Ga., received his official invite Wednesday to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in a ceremony held at his school.

Vann (5-11, 175) picked the Gamecocks over Georgia after his season-opening game in August.

He is a four-star prospect and is South Carolina’s highest-rated commitment for the 2018 class. Vann is the nation’s No. 163 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

The annual East vs. West matchup is played at noon Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and is televised on NBC.

The game features 100 of the the nation’s top high school football players.

South Carolina offensive line commit Hank Manos, from Chapin High, will play in the Under Armour All-America game. Manos will receive his Under Armour jersey in a ceremony at his high school on a date to be determined.

Top 5 USC commits

According to 247Sports’ Composite rankings that factor in all networks

1. Josh Vann; WR; Tucker, Ga.

2. Dakereon Joyner; QB; North Charleston, SC

3. Marlon Character; DB; Atlanta, Ga.

4. Jonathan Gipson; DB; Hoschton, Ga.

5. Maxwell Iyama; OL; Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 1:05

Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities

Pause
The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility 1:10

New Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon discusses possible sale of the utility

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' 4:32

Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again'

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1? 1:29

Are school improvements needed in Lexington 1?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty 0:34

Will Muschamp sounds off on no-helmet penalty

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County 0:16

Alleged grand larceny in Richland County

  • Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

    Dutch Fork senior Bryce Thompson discusses timeline for taking his official visits.

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

View More Video