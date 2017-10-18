USC’s highest-rated commitment is officially an All-American

South Carolina wide receiver commitment Josh Vann is officially an All-American.
Vann, from Tucker High in Tucker, Ga., received his official invite Wednesday to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in a ceremony held at his school.
Vann (5-11, 175) picked the Gamecocks over Georgia after his season-opening game in August.
He is a four-star prospect and is South Carolina’s highest-rated commitment for the 2018 class. Vann is the nation’s No. 163 overall prospect in the class, according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking.
The annual East vs. West matchup is played at noon Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and is televised on NBC.
The game features 100 of the the nation’s top high school football players.
South Carolina offensive line commit Hank Manos, from Chapin High, will play in the Under Armour All-America game. Manos will receive his Under Armour jersey in a ceremony at his high school on a date to be determined.
Top 5 USC commits
According to 247Sports’ Composite rankings that factor in all networks
1. Josh Vann; WR; Tucker, Ga.
2. Dakereon Joyner; QB; North Charleston, SC
3. Marlon Character; DB; Atlanta, Ga.
4. Jonathan Gipson; DB; Hoschton, Ga.
5. Maxwell Iyama; OL; Murfreesboro, Tenn.
