  • St. Louis prospect Jericole Hellems likes what he sees in Frank Martin's Gamecocks

    Jericole Hellems, from St. Louis, Missouri, discusses interest from South Carolina coaching staff.

Jericole Hellems, from St. Louis, Missouri, discusses interest from South Carolina coaching staff. lbezjak@thestate.com
Jericole Hellems, from St. Louis, Missouri, discusses interest from South Carolina coaching staff. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

South Carolina four-star hoops target to announce decision

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 12:19 AM

South Carolina basketball target Jericole Hellems will announce his college decision Friday.

Hellems, a senior at Chaminade High School in St. Louis, posted Thursday night he will make his decision at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. central). The Gamecocks are in Hellems’ final seven and he made an official visit to USC last month. Gamecock coaches also were out to see him.

Hellems also had made an official visit to North Carolina State and is considering Missouri, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida.

“I feel good about South Carolina and I feel good about my other schools. I just need some time. They see me as a player that can impact the game and help their organization on top of what they've already been doing,” Hellems told Phil Kornblut.

The Gamecocks offered Hellems last month after watching him at Peach Jam in July. He is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 3 ranked prospect in Missouri.

Hellems’ recruiting took off after a strong summer playing for Bradley Beal Elite.

Hellems, 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, is listed as a small forward but is comfortable handling the ball or play shooting guard. He averaged 22 points a game last season in helping Chaminade High School to a trip to the final four of the Class 5 Missouri playoffs.

