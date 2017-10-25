More Videos

USC Recruiting

You can help USC QB commit get to Under Armour game

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 11:43 AM

Fans can help send Fort Dorchester quarterback and South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner to the Under Armour All-America game.

For the third straight year, the game is conducting its #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote to determine final two spots for the game. Eight players were chosen from four regions (Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and West).

Joyner made it through the first round of voting and is going against Divaad Wilson in the round of 16. This round’s voting runs through Nov. 1. If he wins that matchup, he advances to the round of eight. Fans can vote for Joyner by going to http://dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com/ .

If Joyner earns the fan vote, he will join fellow Gamecocks commit and Chapin offensive lineman Hank Manos in the game, which is Jan. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

Joyner is having a strong senior season for top-ranked Fort Dorchester. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl all-star gmae and is a finalist for Mr. Football.

Through nine games, Joyner is completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,606 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 670 yards and 15 TDs.

Joyner committed to USC in the summer and is planning to enroll in January.

