Two South Carolina football commits selected for Palmetto Champions team

South Carolina commits Dakereon Joyner and Chapin’s Hank Manos were selected to the Palmetto Champions All-Star football team.
The team, which is picked by the SC Football Coaches Association, includes a back, lineman and coach for upper and lower state in each classification.
Joyner, a quarterback at Fort Dorchester, was named Class 5A Lower State Back of Year, and Manos, who plays at Chapin, is the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year.
Joyner is having a strong senior season for top-ranked Fort Dorchester and has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and is a finalist for Mr. Football. He has thrown for 1,809 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 740 yards and 15 TDs.
Manos is ranked as the 10th best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game.
Both Joyner and Manos plan on enrolling at USC in January.
The Palmetto Champions team will be honored Nov. 30 at a banquet at Seawells in Columbia. A Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player and Coach of the Year will be announced at the banquet.
Palmetto Champions Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back: Connor Shugart, Spartanburg
Upper State Lineman: Jordan McFadden, Dorman
Lower State Back Dakereon Joyner Fort Dorchester
Lower State Lineman: Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway
Specialist: Chance Poore, Westside
Upper State Coach: Jeff Herron T.L. Hanna
Lower State Coach: Carlton Terry, Conway
Class 4A
Upper State Back: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe
Upper State Lineman: Eli Adams, South Pointe
Lower State Back: Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach
Lower State Lineman: Hank Manos, Chapin
Specialist: BT Potter, South Pointe
Class 4A Upper State Coach: Brian Thomas, North Augusta
Class 4A Lower State Coach: Randy Robinson, Berkeley
Class 3A
Upper State Back: Amir Abrams Newberry
Upper State Lineman: Adam Henderson, Berea
Lower State Back: Leo Albano, Bishop England
Lower State Lineman: Erikson Abney, Gilbert
Class 3A Upper State Coach: Tim McMahon, Emerald
Class 3A Lower State Coach: Jody Jenerette Aynor
Class 2A
Upper State Back: Elijah Rodgers, Blacksburg
Upper State Lineman: Kelijiha Brown, Saluda
Lower State Back: Kendall Moultrie, Latta
Lower State Lineman: Emmanuel Tatum, Carvers Bay
Specialist: Cliff Gandis, Christ Church
Upper State Coach: Andrew Chisholm, Blacksburg
Lower State Coach: Kevin Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Class A
Upper State Back: Mataeo Durant, McCormick
Upper State Lineman: Josh Belk, Lewisville
Lower State Back: Corey Fields, Baptist Hill
Lower State Lineman: Micah Bryant, Hemingway
Class A Upper State: Corey Fountain, Lamar
Class A Lower State: Marion Brown, Baptist Hill
