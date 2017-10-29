South Carolina commit and Fort Dorchester QB Dakereone was selected to the SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions team.
USC Recruiting

Two South Carolina football commits selected for Palmetto Champions team

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 1:56 PM

South Carolina commits Dakereon Joyner and Chapin’s Hank Manos were selected to the Palmetto Champions All-Star football team.

The team, which is picked by the SC Football Coaches Association, includes a back, lineman and coach for upper and lower state in each classification.

Joyner, a quarterback at Fort Dorchester, was named Class 5A Lower State Back of Year, and Manos, who plays at Chapin, is the Class 4A Lower State Lineman of Year.

Joyner is having a strong senior season for top-ranked Fort Dorchester and has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and is a finalist for Mr. Football. He has thrown for 1,809 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 740 yards and 15 TDs.

Manos is ranked as the 10th best prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports. He has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and Under Armour All-American game.

Both Joyner and Manos plan on enrolling at USC in January.

The Palmetto Champions team will be honored Nov. 30 at a banquet at Seawells in Columbia. A Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player and Coach of the Year will be announced at the banquet.

Palmetto Champions Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back: Connor Shugart, Spartanburg

Upper State Lineman: Jordan McFadden, Dorman

Lower State Back Dakereon Joyner Fort Dorchester

Lower State Lineman: Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway

Specialist: Chance Poore, Westside

Upper State Coach: Jeff Herron T.L. Hanna

Lower State Coach: Carlton Terry, Conway

Class 4A

Upper State Back: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe

Upper State Lineman: Eli Adams, South Pointe

Lower State Back: Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach

Lower State Lineman: Hank Manos, Chapin

Specialist: BT Potter, South Pointe

Class 4A Upper State Coach: Brian Thomas, North Augusta

Class 4A Lower State Coach: Randy Robinson, Berkeley

Class 3A

Upper State Back: Amir Abrams Newberry

Upper State Lineman: Adam Henderson, Berea

Lower State Back: Leo Albano, Bishop England

Lower State Lineman: Erikson Abney, Gilbert

Class 3A Upper State Coach: Tim McMahon, Emerald

Class 3A Lower State Coach: Jody Jenerette Aynor

Class 2A

Upper State Back: Elijah Rodgers, Blacksburg

Upper State Lineman: Kelijiha Brown, Saluda

Lower State Back: Kendall Moultrie, Latta

Lower State Lineman: Emmanuel Tatum, Carvers Bay

Specialist: Cliff Gandis, Christ Church

Upper State Coach: Andrew Chisholm, Blacksburg

Lower State Coach: Kevin Crosby, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Class A

Upper State Back: Mataeo Durant, McCormick

Upper State Lineman: Josh Belk, Lewisville

Lower State Back: Corey Fields, Baptist Hill

Lower State Lineman: Micah Bryant, Hemingway

Class A Upper State: Corey Fountain, Lamar

Class A Lower State: Marion Brown, Baptist Hill

