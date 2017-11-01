More Videos

  Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

    Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him.

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him.
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

With family torn between Gamecocks and Bulldogs, which will Channing Tindall pick?

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 01, 2017 7:33 PM

Channing Tindall is going to be on the edge of his seat at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The Spring Valley linebacker will be watching the South Carolina-Georgia matchup a little closer than maybe in years past. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are at the top of his list of schools vying for the four-star’s services the next four years.

“I want to look at everything, see where the wide receiver formation is, what the guards are doing and how the linebackers read everything,” Tindall said Wednesday before practice. “Everything you think about, I’m going to try and look at it.”

Georgia and USC game always has been a big deal for his family. Tindall’s mom went to USC and his dad is a Georgia fan, so any time the Gamecocks-Bulldogs played, it was must-see TV at his household.

Then when the two schools starting recruiting him, this game took on even more meaning with his family.

Tindall remembers watching the end of the No. 24 Gamecocks’ 38-35 win against No. 6 Georgia in 2014 at Williams-Brice Stadium. He got his picture taken with Georgia running back Todd Gurley.

The Gamecocks enter Saturday’s game as more than a 20-point underdog to the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the year.

“It is going to be a real good game,” Tindall said. “I think South Carolina is going to play hard against Georgia. I don’t think it will be a cake walk. It is going to be a close game to me.”

Georgia and USC are two of Tindall’s final four schools, along with Florida and Auburn. He went to the Gamecocks’ game last week against Vanderbilt. He might try to get in a visit to Florida and Auburn, plus another visit to Georgia in the next month or so.

Clemson also is making a late push and offered him last week after being one of the first schools to recruit him. He is unsure whether he will use one of his visits to Clemson and still hasn’t announced a day he is going to commit.

Tindall is having an outstanding senior season for the Vikings and is a finalist for S.C. Mr. Football. He will get his U.S. Army All-American jersey next week and play in next month’s Shrine Bowl.

Tindall leads Spring Valley with 145 tackles and has seven sacks. He was The State’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Blythewood last week.

Spring Valley opens the 5A playoffs on Friday at home against West Ashley. The Vikings went 9-1 and are ranked No. 5 in the latest S.C. Prep Media poll.

“This is playoff season, or like Coach likes to call it, crying season,” Tindall said. “Everyone is 0-0 now. We will just have to step our game to the next level. Everyone has been playing hard but we just got to go that much harder now. We are going to give it our best fight. We aren’t leaving without trying to get that ring.”

  • Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

    Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him.

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

