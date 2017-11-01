With family torn between Gamecocks and Bulldogs, which will Channing Tindall pick?

More Videos 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs Pause 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 1:09 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks celebrate 'huge ring' 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him. Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall will be attending Saturday's South Carolina at Georgia game. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are two of the top schools recruiting him. lbezjak@thestate.com

