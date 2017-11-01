USC commit forced to miss Shrine Bowl

Lugoff-Elgin offensive lineman and South Carolina commit Wyatt Campbell announced Wednesday he will miss next month’s Shrine Bowl.
“I have talked it over with my family and USC and we think that it is best that I not play in the Shrine Bowl and go ahead and have surgery where I will be back to full go when I enroll in January,” Campbell said.
Campbell has played the season with a torn meniscus after suffering the injury in the first scrimmage against Blythewood. He will continue to finish playing for L-E. The Demons, who finished second in Region 6-4A, will host Dreher on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
Campbell is the first L-E Shrine Bowl selection since 2010. He is ranked as 15th best prospect in the state, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
A replacement will be named for Campbell at a later date.
I wanted to officially let everyone know that I will not be playing in the Shrine Bowl. Good luck to all players participating!!— Wyatt Campbell (@wyattcampbell77) November 2, 2017
