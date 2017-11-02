More Videos

    South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.

USC Recruiting

USC commit still in running for Under Armour game spot

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 2:18 PM

Fort Dorchester quarterback and South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner made it through another round of voting for the Under Armour All-America game.

Joyner defeated Divaad Wilson to advance to the final eight players vying for the last two spots of the Under Armour All-America game. For the third straight year, the game is conducting its “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote” to determine final two spots for the game.

Joyner will go against Miami commit Camron Davis in the round of eight. Voting for this round ends Thursday. If he wins that matchup, he advances to the round of four Fans can vote for Joyner by going to http://dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com/ .

If Joyner earns the fan vote, he will join fellow Gamecocks commit and Chapin offensive lineman Hank Manos in the game, which will be Jan. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

Joyner is a Shrine Bowl selection, finalist for Mr. Football and was named Class 5A Lower State Back of the Year. He has thrown for 1,812 yards, 24 touchdowns and ran for 743 yards and 16 scores.

Fort Dorchester opens up the playoffs Friday against Socastee.

