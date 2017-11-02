USC commit still in running for Under Armour game spot

More Videos 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation Pause 2:55 Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting 0:36 The story behind Lower Richland's 'Keep Chopping' motto 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights: Joyner, Fort Dorchester take down Dutch Fork South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork. South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.

South Carolina QB commitment Dakereon Joyner accounts for four TDs in the Fort Dorchester win over Dutch Fork.