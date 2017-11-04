South Carolina commit and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner threw his 100th career touchdown pass in Friday’s win over Socastee.
USC Recruiting

USC commit Dakereon Joyner sets milestone

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 04, 2017 2:30 AM

South Carolina commit and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner set a personal milestone in Friday’s playoff victory over Socastee.

Joyner threw two touchdown passes to give him 100 for his career in the 49-15 victory over the Braves in the first round Class 5A playoffs. Fort Dorchester hosts Carolina Forest in the second round next week.

In the game, Joyner completed just four passes for 108 yards and played just a half in the blowout victory.

The Mr. Football finalist has 146 career touchdowns running and passing, including 42 this season. He needs just 80 yards to go over 2,000 passing yards for the year and 240 for 9,000 in his career.

