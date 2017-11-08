Dawn Staley, Gamecocks women secure five-star commit

South Carolina women’s basketball and coach Dawn Staley reportedly picked up a commitment from Victaria Saxton. She is listed by ESPN as five-star prospect and the No. 50 player in the class of 2018.

The early signing period started Wednesday.

Staley tweeted out news of a commit Tuesday night.

A birdie just flew in the nest tonite....needs a few more sisters to chirp with. Let’s go gamecock nation! @GamecockWBB — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 8, 2017

Saxton is a 6-foot-1 forward from Rome, Ga.

South Carolina has one other commit in Destanni Henderson, and is still in the running for ESPN’s No. 1 recruit Christyn Williams.

USC tweeted the news Wednesday morning that Henderson had signed.

According to a release: “The 5-foot-8 Henderson is the top ranked point guard in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 9 player overall. A two-time Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC) All-State selection, she was the News-Press Fort Myers Player of the Year in 2016 and a finalist for the award in 2017. Helping her Fort Myers Green Wave to back-to-back state championships, Henderson was on the 2016-17 All-USA Today Florida First Team and Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball last season as well, averaging 17.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 steals.”