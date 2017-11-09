More Videos

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell 84:10

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

Pause
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

  • Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

    Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall got his jersey to play in the US Army All-American game.

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall got his jersey to play in the US Army All-American game. lbezjak@thestate.com
Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall got his jersey to play in the US Army All-American game. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Channing Tindall announces timeline for his college choice

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 3:01 PM

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall is getting closer to announcing making his college choice and his top three schools remain the same.

Tindall plans to announce his college choice sometime before the end of the year and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida (in no order) remain his top three schools. Clemson has recently offered and Auburn still is interested. Tigers’ linebacker coach Travis Williams is a former Spring Valley player and Tindall said he has best relationship with him out of the coaches who are recruiting him.

Tindall doesn’t plan on enrolling early whichever school he picks.

“I’m pretty sure I’m firm with those three schools,” Tindall said Thursday as he received his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. “… I’m really just going to Clemson to see what they have to offer, but those are the three schools that I’m mainly looking at.”

Tindall attended USC’s game against Vanderbilt and then was in Athens for last week’s Georgia’s home game against South Carolina. Florida linebackers coach Tim Skipper was at Tindall’s game against Dutch Fork last month.

Tindall, who grew up a Georgia fan, said he was on the edge of his seat during the Bulldogs’ 24-10 win over USC and was impressed with the way both teams played.

“I felt that South Carolina played hard but I felt like Georgia had a better scheme and they just came off with the win to stay undefeated,” Tindall said. “Everything that they (Georgia) said they are going to do, even before the season, they have done, and they show proof which is really impressive to me.”

Tindall probably will make another unofficial visit to one of USC’s final three home games and will likely take official visits once the teams’ seasons have ended. He hasn’t ruled out taking a visit to one of his top three schools this weekend.

Tindall said his decision will be based on a variety of factors, both football and things away from the gridiron.

“I really want to go to a school best suited for me,” Tindall said. “Not just the school but the people there. I want to see what type of people I interact with and dealing with majors and what not. I am thinking football, too, but there are also things I’m thinking outside of football.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell 84:10

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

Pause
Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 1:25

Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County 1:29

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond 2:21

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

  • Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

    Channing Tindall was in Georgia to watch the Georgia versus USC football game. While he enjoyed the game he was most impressed by the coaching staff.

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

View More Video