Channing Tindall announces timeline for his college choice

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall is getting closer to announcing making his college choice and his top three schools remain the same.
Tindall plans to announce his college choice sometime before the end of the year and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida (in no order) remain his top three schools. Clemson has recently offered and Auburn still is interested. Tigers’ linebacker coach Travis Williams is a former Spring Valley player and Tindall said he has best relationship with him out of the coaches who are recruiting him.
Tindall doesn’t plan on enrolling early whichever school he picks.
“I’m pretty sure I’m firm with those three schools,” Tindall said Thursday as he received his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. “… I’m really just going to Clemson to see what they have to offer, but those are the three schools that I’m mainly looking at.”
Tindall attended USC’s game against Vanderbilt and then was in Athens for last week’s Georgia’s home game against South Carolina. Florida linebackers coach Tim Skipper was at Tindall’s game against Dutch Fork last month.
Tindall, who grew up a Georgia fan, said he was on the edge of his seat during the Bulldogs’ 24-10 win over USC and was impressed with the way both teams played.
“I felt that South Carolina played hard but I felt like Georgia had a better scheme and they just came off with the win to stay undefeated,” Tindall said. “Everything that they (Georgia) said they are going to do, even before the season, they have done, and they show proof which is really impressive to me.”
Tindall probably will make another unofficial visit to one of USC’s final three home games and will likely take official visits once the teams’ seasons have ended. He hasn’t ruled out taking a visit to one of his top three schools this weekend.
Tindall said his decision will be based on a variety of factors, both football and things away from the gridiron.
“I really want to go to a school best suited for me,” Tindall said. “Not just the school but the people there. I want to see what type of people I interact with and dealing with majors and what not. I am thinking football, too, but there are also things I’m thinking outside of football.”
