Gamecocks target opens recruiting back up after Tennessee fires coach

South Carolina target Dorian Gerald announced Sunday he is reopening up his recruitment.
Gerald, a four-star defensive lineman, was committed to Tennessee but is opening things back up after Volunteers coach Butch Jones was fired Sunday. The Gamecocks were one of Gerald’s final schools before he committed to Tennessee, along with LSU, Florida, Louisville and Texas A&M.
“I’d like to announce that I am opening my recruitment back up! I would like to thank the staff for giving me an amazing opportunity but I have to make the best decision for me and my family!” Gerald posted on Twitter.
The Gamecocks coaching has remained in touch with Gerald despite him committing to Tennessee. He is scheduled for an official visit to USC this weekend.
“Nothing has changed,” Gerald told Phil Kornblut. “Throughout everything they’ve stayed in contact with me. No one has backed down.”
Gerald played high school football at West Florence and is in his second season at College of the Canyons in California. He has 50 tackles and leads team with eight sacks this season.
College of the Canyons (8-2) finished up its season Saturday with a win over Bakersfield.
