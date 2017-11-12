Gamecocks target opens recruiting back up after Tennessee fires coach

More Videos 0:49 Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida Pause 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 1:21 How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 0:54 Channing Tindall spends a lot of time on his phone as school's compete for him 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 4:25 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 2:19 Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress 12:56 Frank Martin recaps USC’s road win over Wofford Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com