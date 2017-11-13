Local sprinter signs with South Carolina

More Videos 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook Pause 3:13 Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 1:01 S.C. trooper's message to others 1:01 What happened to Ty'Son Williams? 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 84:10 Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell 0:57 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida 0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ronald Fuller discusses why he signed with South Carolina Track & Field Lower Richland senior Ronald Fuller signed his letter of intent to run track at South Carolina. Lower Richland senior Ronald Fuller signed his letter of intent to run track at South Carolina. lbezjak@thestate.com

Lower Richland senior Ronald Fuller signed his letter of intent to run track at South Carolina. lbezjak@thestate.com