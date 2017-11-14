More Videos

USC Recruiting

Local tight end to walk on at South Carolina

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 3:12 PM

Cardinal Newman tight end Patrick Reedy has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at South Carolina.

Reedy is following the path of former Cardinal Newman player Jacob August, who walked on at USC and now is on scholarship. The 6-foot-7, 238-pounder also had other Division I and FCS interest including East Carolina, Wofford and Liberty but the Gamecocks also have shown a lot of interest in him.

Reedy attended USC football camps this summer.

“I’m excited about choosing South Carolina to continue my academic and athletic career. I look forward to play football as a Gamecock,” Reedy said.

Reedy just started playing football during his junior year. This season, he led the Cardinals with 57 catches for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Reedy is a finalist for Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year.

