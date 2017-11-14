Local tight end to walk on at South Carolina

More Videos 0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team Pause 0:45 South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson) 1:11 PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 0:57 Gamecocks TE Hayden Hurst talks NFL timeline 4:13 Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 3:13 Josh Kendall: Why USC shouldn't look past Wofford 2:01 Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com