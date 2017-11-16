South Carolina commit Ronnie Jamison was a first team selection on the team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference team.
USC Recruiting

South Carolina commit earns postseason acolade

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 16, 2017 01:51 PM

South Carolina commit and former Irmo standout Ronnie Jamison picked up a postseason honor Thursday.

Jamison, a receiver at Highland Community College, was a first team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection.

Jamison caught 28 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns and also had a rushing TD. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder missed the final three games with an ankle injury.

Jamison plans to be at USC’s next two home games for unofficial visits. He likely will take his official visit in January and plans to enroll in the summer.

