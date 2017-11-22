More Videos

  How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Key flip target picks South Carolina game over Iron Bowl for visit

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 22, 2017 08:44 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 08:47 PM

South Carolina football will be getting a big visitor this weekend.

Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn, a Tennessee commit, tweeted he will attend the Gamecocks game against Clemson this weekend. He was also reportedly considering visiting the Iron Bowl this weekend.

When Horn committed, he picked the Vols ahead of South Carolina and Alabama. With the firing of Butch Jones, there’s some speculation Horn could be flipped, but thus far, he’s held firm to his commitment.

Horn is the No. 217 player in the 247Composite. He’s the No. 24 cornerback and No. 23 player in Georgia.

The son of former NFL star Joe Horn has 44 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups for Alpharetta High School. The Raiders will play in the Georgia state quarterfinals on Friday.

