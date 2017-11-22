Key flip target picks South Carolina game over Iron Bowl for visit

South Carolina football will be getting a big visitor this weekend.
Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn, a Tennessee commit, tweeted he will attend the Gamecocks game against Clemson this weekend. He was also reportedly considering visiting the Iron Bowl this weekend.
South Carolina this weekend— JUNGLE BOY (@jayceehorn_10) November 22, 2017
When Horn committed, he picked the Vols ahead of South Carolina and Alabama. With the firing of Butch Jones, there’s some speculation Horn could be flipped, but thus far, he’s held firm to his commitment.
Never miss a local story.
Horn is the No. 217 player in the 247Composite. He’s the No. 24 cornerback and No. 23 player in Georgia.
The son of former NFL star Joe Horn has 44 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups for Alpharetta High School. The Raiders will play in the Georgia state quarterfinals on Friday.
Comments