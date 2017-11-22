Key flip target picks South Carolina game over Iron Bowl for visit

More Videos 0:40 The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? Pause 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:22 'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:25 Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 0:57 What's different about the Gamecocks this year vs. Clemson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com