Top USC target decommits from Vols

More Videos 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson Pause 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 0:56 Taking stock of Jake Bentley's performance vs. Clemson 0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Relationships big for Jaycee Horn in recruiting process South Carolina cornerback target Jaycee Horn discusses his recruitment and how he began to focus on playing defense. South Carolina cornerback target Jaycee Horn discusses his recruitment and how he began to focus on playing defense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina cornerback target Jaycee Horn discusses his recruitment and how he began to focus on playing defense. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com