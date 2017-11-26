Top USC target decommits from Vols

South Carolina football defensive recruiting target Jaycee Horn is back on the market after announcing a decommitment Sunday from Tennessee.
He is a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 23 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking that factors in all networks.
Horn visited Columbia on Saturday for the Gamecocks’ game against Clemson. He has been at several USC games in 2017.
He was originally set to decided between South Carolina and Alabama before Tennessee made a strong push and secured his commitment in August.
He is the son of former NFL star Joe Horn.
Tennessee dismissed Butch Jones as its head coach and was reported Sunday to be set to hire Greg Schiano to lead the program.
