The Spring Valley outside linebacker has narrowed his search to Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina
The Spring Valley outside linebacker has narrowed his search to Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Gamecocks coaches pay visit to Spring Valley linebacker

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 04:50 PM

Channing Tindall got a visit from three South Carolina coaches Monday afternoon.

Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator Tavaris Robinson and special teams coach Coleman Hutzler stopped by Spring Valley to meet with the All-American linebacker, according to Vikings coach Robin Bacon.

The Gamecocks are one of the teams Tindall is considering, along with Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. He visited Auburn on Saturday for the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

Tindall attended USC’s game against Vanderbilt earlier this month and then was in Athens for the Georgia’s home game against South Carolina. Florida linebackers coach Tim Skipper was at Tindall’s game against Dutch Fork last month.

Tindall said he plans to announce his college choice sometime before the end of the year.

Tindall’s season is over but he will play in two all-star games. He will be in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16 and the U.S. Army All-American game in San Antonio on Jan. 6.

