Watch: Gamecock commit Dakereon Joyner’s senior highlights

South Carolina commit Dakereon Joyner’s high school football career ended Friday night against Dutch Fork.
Joyner released his highlight video of his senior season, which included helping Fort Dorchester to a 13-1 record.
The Fort Dorchester quarterback put up big numbers during his senior season. Joyner completed 133 of 205 passes for 2,376 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 149 times for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Joyner has a couple of things left before he enrolls at USC in January. He is up for the Mr. Football to be awarded Dec. 9 and will play in the Shrine Bowl the following week at Wofford College.
