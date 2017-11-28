More Videos

    Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond.

Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Kevin Durant gives his thoughts on Zion Williamson

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 06:42 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about being a high school phenom.

The NBA MVP and champion was the No. 2 player in his high school class before being the No. 2 pick in the draft. That’s the same spot at Spartanburg Day five-star Zion Williamson, a top target of South Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Clemson and Kansas. Durant posted a video on his YouTube channel, breaking down some of the top players, including Williamson.

“Just a bull in a china shop,” Durant said. “A freakish athlete, like a once-in-a-generation type athlete.”

Williamson is averaging 37 points and 16.5 rebounds in his first two games of the season. He averaged 36.8 and 13 a season ago, plus 3.2 assists, three seals, 2.5 blocks and multiple highlight dunks and blocks.

