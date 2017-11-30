More Videos

    South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons.
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp explains how the Gamecocks have made progress in his first two seasons. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Muschamp, assistant take recruiting swing through Florida

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 08:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

South Carolina has a pair of 2018 tailback commits in talent-rich South Florida.

And Gamecocks coaches were down for visits with both Thursday.

Melbourne Central Catholic’s Lavonte Valentine‏ and Braden River’s Deshaun Fenwick both tweeted about getting visits from South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and running backs coach Bobby Bentley.

Valentine is recovering from a torn ACL. He was an explosive presence as a junior, running for 884 yards (9.6 per carry) with 175 receiving (29.2 per catch) and 14 total touchdowns in his first full season of varsity football. He has said he expect to enroll in January.

Fenwick is a bigger back at 6-foot-3, 208 pounds. As a senior, he ran for 1,401 and 14 touchdowns at 8.6 yards per carry. He added 260 and three scores through the air. Fenwick also plans to enroll early.

The duo will join a crowded running back room. Five total backs have taken carries, including garbage time, and Rico Dowdle will rejoin the group after missing most of the season with an injury.

