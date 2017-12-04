Joyner will give his recruiting pitch to possible Gamecock targets

Dakereon Joyner is ready to begin his next chapter at South Carolina and hopes to convince others to join him.
The Fort Dorchester quarterback, who will enroll Jan. 10, plans to do some recruiting of USC targets, including Israel Mukuamu. The three-star safety decommittedfrom Florida State, and the Gamecocks are among his possible destinations, along with Georgia, Purdue, Indiana and Louisville.
Joyner is familiar with Mukuamu, who played his first three years at Berkeley in the Lowcountry before moving to Louisiana this year.
“Now that I’m committed, I want to get other guys, especially Israel who is from the home state, to stay in-state and come play,” Joyner said.
Joyner has been using Twitter to try and get other S.C.of state’s top prospects, Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall and Dutch Fork’s Bryce Thompson, to play with him at USC.
“Proud of my brotha @thommybry now stay home and let's run the state #WeCocky18 #SpursUp,” Joyner posted Saturday after Thompson and Dutch Fork won Class 5A championship game.
Joyner will have time next week with Thompson and Tindall to do more convincing since the trio is playing for the South Carolina squad in the Shrine Bowl.
