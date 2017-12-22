Top-150 recruit, Gamecocks target Rick Sandidge releases top three, commitment date

South Carolina fans now know when defensive tackle Rick Sandidge, one of the top 2018 recruits USC is still after, will make his decision.
Sandidge released a top three of the Gamecocks, Georgia and North Carolina, and said he’d be making his choice Feb. 7, the standard national signing day. The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder was a Shrine Bowler.
Feb 7 pic.twitter.com/NK8tscwXpd— J® (@rickyo_90) December 22, 2017
Sandidge announced he will take all his visits, with USC getting the last one.
Sandidge is the No. 130 player nationally for 2018 in the 247Composite. He’s a top-10 defensive tackle and the sixth-best recruit in North Carolina.
He has USC ties as his mother is a South Carolina grad. He also visited frequently during the 2017 season.
The Gamecocks signed 20 players on Wednesday, and will likely be able to bring in four more. USC currently has four commits, but the status of some is in question, and South Carolina is still reportedly after at least Sandidge and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, the No. 127 player in the class and brother of Gamecocks defensive end D.J. Wonnum.
