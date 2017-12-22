More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 2:57

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

  • USC target Rick Sandidge at 2017 Shrine Bowl

    USC target Rick Sandidge practicing for the 2017 Shrine Bowl

USC target Rick Sandidge practicing for the 2017 Shrine Bowl Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
USC target Rick Sandidge practicing for the 2017 Shrine Bowl Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Top-150 recruit, Gamecocks target Rick Sandidge releases top three, commitment date

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 09:51 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 10:03 AM

South Carolina fans now know when defensive tackle Rick Sandidge, one of the top 2018 recruits USC is still after, will make his decision.

Sandidge released a top three of the Gamecocks, Georgia and North Carolina, and said he’d be making his choice Feb. 7, the standard national signing day. The 6-foot-5, 288-pounder was a Shrine Bowler.

Sandidge announced he will take all his visits, with USC getting the last one.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sandidge is the No. 130 player nationally for 2018 in the 247Composite. He’s a top-10 defensive tackle and the sixth-best recruit in North Carolina.

He has USC ties as his mother is a South Carolina grad. He also visited frequently during the 2017 season.

The Gamecocks signed 20 players on Wednesday, and will likely be able to bring in four more. USC currently has four commits, but the status of some is in question, and South Carolina is still reportedly after at least Sandidge and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, the No. 127 player in the class and brother of Gamecocks defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Pause
Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:01

Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 1:11

This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 2:13

Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 2:57

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 6:10

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class

  • Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

    Five-star basketball prospect Wendell Moore discusses which teams are recruiting him the most.

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

View More Video