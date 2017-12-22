Muschamp: USC added length, explosiveness, ‘wow factor’ with wide receiver recruits

South Carolina’s football team already has a a group of talented and young receivers, with a trio of former four-stars, all underclassmen, starting and Deebo Samuel set to return.
So what more could the Gamecocks add.
The answer was a potentially dynamic slot receiver, a touchdown machine who showed out in front of coaches and a versatile athlete who brings more length to the USC roster.
What coach Will Muschamp said about his wide receiver haul:
Josh Vann
5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Tucker, Ga. (Tucker)
“(From) one of the best programs in the state of Georgia. We signed Aaron Sterling last year from Tucker. And most any young man I’ve signed from that school knows about work and effort and toughness. The things we value here in our program. He had a wow factor at camp. He’s a very smooth receiver. He’s got great hands. He’s got great ball skills down field, but a guy we’re extremely excited about. Debra and Stacey, his parents, are great people. Really excited about Josh there. Played in a state championship against Valdosta last year, and they lost. And then they got beat in the semifinals this past year to Coffee. Great program, he understands about winning. He understands about work ethic, and that’s two really important things.”
Tyquan Johnson
6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Sylvania, Ga. (Screven County)
“A guy that came to camp. He verticled 36 1/2 inches and broad jumped 10-foot-4. In a predominately running offense, he had 11 touchdown catches this year. Just an explosive guy. Coach Duncan has done a fantastic job over there. He’s a 6-3, 190-pound guy, a guy the came to camp and earned it. He earned his scholarship. We really liked his tape, but we wanted to see him work out. Sometimes as a receiver, tape can be a little deceiving. He just came to camp and killed it. Really excited, committed to us soon after that.”
Darius Rush
6-foot-2, 177 pounds, Greeleyville, S.C. (C.E. Murray)
“Another outstanding student, 3.9, 4.0 GPA. Was really impressive in camp our first year, two years ago. Played quarterback, receiver, running back, defensive back, was a kick returner. Did really everything for C.E. Murray. Also the state champ in the long jump and the triple. His mom, Sonya, teaches at the school. So a guy we think has tremendous upside. He’s a 6-2, 190-pound guy that can do a lot of different things, and we’re excited about him being a part of our program. ... He can do some special things with the ball in his hand. We wanted to become a longer team, create some more length at multiple positions.
