Stars, steals and sleepers: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

Will Muschamp and the South Carolina football team signed off on 20 prospects last week for the Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class. A breakdown of the group:
STARS
▪ Josh Vann, WR (5-11/175): U.S. Army All-American had more than 1,000 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, took part in Nike’s The Opening and is the highest-rated member of the class, according to 247Sports Composite ranking.
▪ Jaycee Horn, DB (6-0/190): Under Armour All-American, The Opening alum and an NFL legacy.
▪ Dakereon Joyner QB (6-1/200): State of South Carolina’s Mr. Football was 40-3 as a starter and threw for 9,745 career yards, rushed for 3,324 with 157 total touchdowns.
STEALS
▪ Kingsley Enagbare, DE (6-4/259): Athletic, four-star lineman was 6-AA Defensive Player of the Year in Georgia and led his team to state championship as a senior.
▪ Rosendo Louis, LB (6-1/238): Under Armour All-American a signing day flip from Florida State to the Gamecocks
▪ Israel Mukuamu, DB (6-4/186): Big defensive back and former FSU commit returns to state of South Carolina after finishing high school in Louisiana.
SLEEPERS
▪ Hank Manos (6-4/275): An Under Armour All-American, state championship wrestler and chatter he could play as a true freshman.
▪ Tyreek Johnson, DL (6-3/262): Grayshirt enrollee will have a chance to be Gamecocks’ next big thing at the Buck lineman position.
▪ Ernest Jones (6-2/218): Bigger linebacker prospect from south Georgia regarded for toughness and work ethic.
BY POSITION
OFFENSE (11*)
Quarterback (1): Dakereon Joyner
Running Backs (2): Deshaun Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine
Wide Receivers (3): Tyquan Johnson, Darius Rush, John Vann
Offensive Line (5*): Wyatt Campbell, Jesus Gibbs, Jovaughn Gwyn, Maxwell Iyama, Hank Manos
DEFENSE (10*)
Defensive Line (4*): Jabari Ellis, Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare, Jesus Gibbs, Tyreek Johnson
Linebackers (2): Ernest Jones, Rosendo Louis
Defensive Backs (4): Jonathan Gibson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, R.J. Roderick
*-Gibbs listed as OL/DL
BY STATE
South Carolina (7): Wyatt Campbell, Jabari Ellis, Tyreek Johnson, Dakereon Joyner, Hank Manos, R.J. Roderick, Darius Rush
Georgia (6): Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare, Jonathan Gibson, Jaycee Horn, Tyquan Johnson, Ernest Jones, Josh Vann
Florida (3): Deshaun Fenwick, Rosendo Louis, Lavonte Valentine
Louisiana (1): Israel Mukuamu
North Carolina (1): Jovaughn Gwyn
Tennessee (1): Maxwell Iyama
Virginia (1): Jesus Gibbs
Comments