More Videos

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

Pause
USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions 0:45

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1 2:17

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman 2:12

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

  • Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

    Four-star defensive end Kingsley Enagbare signed to South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017.

Four-star defensive end Kingsley Enagbare signed to South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com
Four-star defensive end Kingsley Enagbare signed to South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017. Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Stars, steals and sleepers: Gamecocks signing class breakdown

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

December 26, 2017 08:47 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Will Muschamp and the South Carolina football team signed off on 20 prospects last week for the Gamecocks’ 2018 recruiting class. A breakdown of the group:

STARS

▪  Josh Vann, WR (5-11/175): U.S. Army All-American had more than 1,000 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior, took part in Nike’s The Opening and is the highest-rated member of the class, according to 247Sports Composite ranking.

▪  Jaycee Horn, DB (6-0/190): Under Armour All-American, The Opening alum and an NFL legacy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Dakereon Joyner QB (6-1/200): State of South Carolina’s Mr. Football was 40-3 as a starter and threw for 9,745 career yards, rushed for 3,324 with 157 total touchdowns.

STEALS

▪  Kingsley Enagbare, DE (6-4/259): Athletic, four-star lineman was 6-AA Defensive Player of the Year in Georgia and led his team to state championship as a senior.

▪  Rosendo Louis, LB (6-1/238): Under Armour All-American a signing day flip from Florida State to the Gamecocks

▪  Israel Mukuamu, DB (6-4/186): Big defensive back and former FSU commit returns to state of South Carolina after finishing high school in Louisiana.

SLEEPERS

▪  Hank Manos (6-4/275): An Under Armour All-American, state championship wrestler and chatter he could play as a true freshman.

▪  Tyreek Johnson, DL (6-3/262): Grayshirt enrollee will have a chance to be Gamecocks’ next big thing at the Buck lineman position.

▪  Ernest Jones (6-2/218): Bigger linebacker prospect from south Georgia regarded for toughness and work ethic.

More Videos

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

Pause
USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions 0:45

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1 2:17

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman 2:12

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

  • Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

    Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017.

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

Four-star cornerback Jaycee Horn signed with South Carolina on Dec. 20, 2017.

Andrew Ramspacher aramspacher@thestate.com

BY POSITION

OFFENSE (11*)

Quarterback (1): Dakereon Joyner

Running Backs (2): Deshaun Fenwick, Lavonte Valentine

Wide Receivers (3): Tyquan Johnson, Darius Rush, John Vann

Offensive Line (5*): Wyatt Campbell, Jesus Gibbs, Jovaughn Gwyn, Maxwell Iyama, Hank Manos

DEFENSE (10*)

Defensive Line (4*): Jabari Ellis, Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare, Jesus Gibbs, Tyreek Johnson

Linebackers (2): Ernest Jones, Rosendo Louis

Defensive Backs (4): Jonathan Gibson, Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, R.J. Roderick

*-Gibbs listed as OL/DL

BY STATE

South Carolina (7): Wyatt Campbell, Jabari Ellis, Tyreek Johnson, Dakereon Joyner, Hank Manos, R.J. Roderick, Darius Rush

Georgia (6): Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare, Jonathan Gibson, Jaycee Horn, Tyquan Johnson, Ernest Jones, Josh Vann

Florida (3): Deshaun Fenwick, Rosendo Louis, Lavonte Valentine

Louisiana (1): Israel Mukuamu

North Carolina (1): Jovaughn Gwyn

Tennessee (1): Maxwell Iyama

Virginia (1): Jesus Gibbs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church 1:06

Santa has a special connection at the Community feed at St. Peter's Catholic church

Pause
USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions 0:45

Panthers coach proud of Damiere Byrd contributions

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update 1:00

Watch: USC hoops target Wendell Moore gives recruiting update

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1 2:17

Kingsley Enagbare wants to make 'big impact' for Gamecocks in Year 1

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman 2:12

Jaycee Horn wants to 'start, make first-team All-SEC' as a freshman

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas 2:41

Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

  • How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

    Phil Kornblut previews the road ahead for the South Carolina football team and closing out the 2018 recruiting class.

How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

View More Video