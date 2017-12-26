South Carolina’s targets for February football signing day

One signing period down, one to go for the 2018 football recruiting campaign.
Last week saw a massive rush to sign by recruits across the country, but not all did. So there are still targets on the board for South Carolina to fill the remaining spots in its class on Feb. 7.
The numbers
USC signed 20 this past Wednesday, including 2017 commitment Tyreek Johnson. The Gamecocks also have to count RB Ty’Son Williams as a new scholarship in the 2018 class because he paid his own way his first year on campus.
That means 24 total spots for 2018. USC had four prior commitments who did not sign last week, so there will have to be class attrition if the Gamecocks are to add any new pledges.
Unsigned commitments
The four unsigned commitments are DB Marlon Character of NW Mississippi JC; DB Bryce Thompson of Dutch Fork; WR Ronnie Jamison of Highland JC, Kansas; and OL Lamarius Benson of Covington, Ga.
Still on the board
Some of the players USC will be recruiting into February:
OL Dylan Wonnum of Tucker, Ga., has USC, Georgia and LSU as three of his top schools. He has officials to USC and Auburn planned for January.
DE Dennis Briggs of Kissimmee, Fla., plans an official visit with the Gamecocks in January. He’s also the target of Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Georgia, Oregon and others.
DE Jamarcus Chatman of Rome, Ga., was once committed to LSU and then to Tennessee but signed with neither. USC, Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida are some that will recruit him in January.
DE Dorian Gerald of Florence and the College of the Canyons, Calif., remains a light Tennessee commitment. The interest with USC seems to have waned and Louisville, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Florida seem the strongest with him.
DL John Mincey of Homerville, Ga., has been committed to Arkansas but did not sign and is looking at other options including USC with a potential visit in January. Kentucky, Georgia and Louisville are others still involved according to Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
DL Rick Sandidge of Concord, N.C., is down to USC, North Carolina and will take official visits to each in January. Michigan and Florida did not make the cut. Sandidge saw four USC games this season and has family ties to the program. He tentatively is scheduled to visit Georgia Jan. 12, North Carolina on the 19th and USC Feb. 2, but those dates are subject to change.
