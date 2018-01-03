Muschamp: Gamecocks D-line recruits include player accepted to Princeton, Harvard

1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? Pause

0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

0:54 After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks

1:13 Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

0:50 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

0:38 A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M

1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

4:16 Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow