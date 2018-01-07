More Videos

  How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class

    Phil Kornblut previews the road ahead for the South Carolina football team and closing out the 2018 recruiting class.

Phil Kornblut previews the road ahead for the South Carolina football team and closing out the 2018 recruiting class. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
Phil Kornblut previews the road ahead for the South Carolina football team and closing out the 2018 recruiting class. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

USC Recruiting

Gamecocks to pick up local defender as walk-on

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

January 07, 2018 07:28 PM

Former Blythewood cornerback Khris Pam has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.

Pam began his college career at Presbyterian but spent this year at Georgia Military College. He graduated from GMC this winter and will either enroll at USC this semester or in the summer.

Pam has three years of eligibility left.

“It means a lot,” Pam said. “Finally somebody giving me the opportunity to continue my career to play and especially to do in my home state.”

Pam made an unofficial visit to USC in April. He also considered Temple and Samford.

Pam, 6-foot, 180 pounds, appeared in eight games this season for GMC, had 11 tackles one interception and three pass break-ups. He was a teammate of Gamecock signee Jabari Ellis at GMC.

As a senior at Blythewood, Pam had 72 tackles, eight for loss, an interception and eight pass break-ups. He played in the Touchstone Cooperatives North South All-Star Game and Blue-Grey All-Star football game.

