Coveted QB target sets spring game visit with Gamecocks

South Carolina remains highly interested in quarterback Ryan Hilinski of Orange, Calif.
He visited the Gamecocks in February and will be returning for the spring game the end of this month, arriving March 30 and staying through the next day. Hilinski talks regularly with quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and head coach Will Muschamp, and a strong relationship is developing.
"I talk to Coach Werner a lot. Coach Muschamp texts me and my parents daily. They are just great guys and they really care about me as a person rather than a football player. Of course, that's a big part of it. They just want to make sure I'm doing good," Hilinski said.
Neither of the Gamecock coaches, according to Hilinski, has told him he's the top quarterback target for them in the 2019 class, but reading between the lines, that's the feeling he's getting.
"To me it seems like it that's way," he said. "The way they are pushing and doing everything. I get letters from the whole coaching staff every week. It's pretty cool."
After the USC visit, Hilinski will go back home then return to the Deep South the next weekend for the spring game at Ole Miss. He'll also visit Georgia for its spring game April 21. He also visited those SEC schools on the same February trip in which he saw USC. He plans to visit Oregon to watch some spring practices and he wants to get to Boise State and Boston College.
Hilinski played in a tournament Sunday in the Phoenix area and will visit Arizona on Monday and Arizona State on Tuesday. He was named the MVP of the tournament.
He plans to release a top eight the end of March or into April, then cut that to a final five leading up to his decision in late spring or early summer. He will be signing and graduating early.
The X-factor in his decision will be his brother Kelly. He is going to be enrolling in med school wherever Ryan lands. In fact, the entire family will be moving with him. So, what a school offers from a medical school standpoint will be part of the decision-making process. Kelly will be with his brother on these upcoming trips. He has not yet gone on visits with him.
"I've talked to coaches about that and they've been more than happy to talk to me about it and see what they can do," Hilinski said. "That's going to be a big part of it, too. He hasn't gone on any visits but I'm sure after the visits I'm sure he'll give me his thoughts and point out one of his favorites, just as an opinion and to help me out a little bit, which will be nice."
