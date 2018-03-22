One of the top 30 recruits in the 2019 class set to visit South Carolina

South Carolina football coaches Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have one of the strongest reputations out there for working with and developing defensive backs.
That can't hurt with a five-star corner set to visit Columbia this weekend.
Chris Steele, who plays for California powerhouse St. John Bosco, tweeted he'll visit the Gamecocks this weekend. He got an offer in January.
Never miss a local story.
According to the 247 Crystal Ball, he's likely got a Southern California lean, with Texas also involved.
At 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, he's the No. 28 player in his class in the 247 Composite. He's the third-best corner and fourth-best player in California. Last season he had 22 tackles and five pass breakups for a team that finished in the top 10 of several national rankings.
Comments