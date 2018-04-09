Gamecock recruits voice confidence in baseball program

South Carolina baseball’s up-and-down season hasn’t had any effect on its in-state recruits.
The Gamecocks are 18-14 overall and 5-7 in the Southeastern Conference in coach Mark Kingston’s first season. USC lost two of three from Kentucky over the weekend and hosts The Citadel on Tuesday.
“I think they will get there. I love coach Kingston and love the coaching staff,” said Summerville’s Daniel Lloyd, a Gamecocks signee. “I know they will do good things. They just got to keep working hard. Coach Kingston knows what he is talking about and knows how to recruit.”
“I like coach Kingston a lot and think they are going to do a great job,” said Blythewood sophomore and Gamecocks commit Landon Lucas.
Both Lloyd and Lucas, who was recruited by former Gamecock coach Chad Holbrook, hear from the USC coaching staff regularly. Gamecocks pitching coach Skyler Meade was there to watch them and the four other USC recruits play in the S.C. Diamond Invitational on Thursday. The four-day tournament wrapped up Sunday.
Meade had to like what he saw from the Gamecock recruits.
Lucas, who was recruited as a pitcher, has improved at the plate this season and was named MVP in helping Blythewood to its third SC Diamond Invitational title with a victory against Summerville. The sophomore is 5-for-13 with two homers and eight RBIs and also picked up the win on the mound against T.L. Hanna on Friday.
“I have worked hard on my hitting and it is really starting to pay off, and I’m getting bigger and stronger in the weight room,” Lucas said.
Lloyd, ranked in the top 300 in Perfect Game’s rankings for class of 2018, also had a strong outing in earning all-tournament honors. The senior allowed just two hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in helping the Green Wave hand Lexington its only loss of the tournament Thursday.
At the plate, Lloyd hit two homers and also drove in five runs during the tournament.
Other Gamecock commits had strong showing in the tournament and are off to strong starts to their seasons. Chapin sophomore Cade Austin pitched a complete-game victory against T.L. Hanna on Thursday, allowing one run and striking out seven.
Juniors Jax Cash (Spartanburg) and Will McGregor (T.L. Hanna) each homered in the tournament. Lexington sophomore David Cromer had one hit in the tournament, but is second in the Midlands with four homers and third on team with 12 RBIs.
